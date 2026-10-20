'No one is untouchable!' – Jose Mourinho issues stern squad warning before RB Leipzig test

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho addressed the press ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League league phase encounter against RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos enter the fixture following a 4-1 La Liga victory over Sevilla and a dramatic 4-3 European win at Roma.

Despite recent victories, Mourinho stressed that past results count for nothing as Madrid target a place in the top eight.

"Just because you’ve won three, it doesn’t mean you’ll win the fourth," Mourinho warned.