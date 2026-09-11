'I didn't have to be a peacekeeper!' - Jose Mourinho addresses Tchouameni & Valverde feud as Real Madrid boss sends stern warning over 'fruitful' Vinicius Jr's form

Real Madrid head coach Mourinho has revealed that he has not been forced to act as a mediator between Tchouameni and Valverde, despite the high-profile friction that defined their relationship last season. The duo was at the centre of two separate altercations in May, one of which resulted in Valverde being hospitalised for a head injury.

However, since the summer break - which saw Tchouameni sign a new contract and Valverde inherit the captaincy following Dani Carvajal's exit - the atmosphere has shifted dramatically. Speaking ahead of the clash with Rayo Vallecano, Mourinho expressed his delight with the current unity. 'Look, I haven't done anything. They've done everything themselves. The empathy within the group today, the friendship, the way they work together, the frustration when they go off because nobody wants to be substituted, but still supporting their teammates, the player who comes on in the final minute… the group is fantastic.'