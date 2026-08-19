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Leeds United tie down Joe Rodon! Wales defender signs new four-year deal at Elland Road
Commitment to the Elland Road project
Leeds United have officially confirmed that Rodon has signed a new four-year contract, ensuring the defender remains a cornerstone of the club's defensive unit. The 28-year-old had a previous agreement that ran until 2028, but the club moved quickly to reward his consistent performances and leadership.
Speaking to LUTV following the announcement, Rodon expressed his immense pride in extending his stay in West Yorkshire. The defender noted the significant impact the club has had on his professional life and personal well-being, stating: 'I think I have said it since day one, since I have come into this club, everyone in the club has been absolutely brilliant with me and I have loved it. So, to extend my time here and hopefully spend many more years here, I am just looking forward to a successful future.'
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A vital journey from London to Leeds
Rodon's journey at Elland Road began in 2023, initially arriving on a loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur. He quickly became a regular fixture, eventually making 136 appearances for the side across three productive seasons. During this period, the Welshman has chipped in with three goals, but it is his defensive prowess that has truly stood out.
The defender highlighted the clear vision of the club as a primary reason for his decision to commit his peak years to the Whites. 'For me, I think the direction we have come in and kind of the journey I have been on since I have been here, the ambition and the project that is happening here, it was a no-brainer. So, for the club to believe in me and give me this opportunity, I am so grateful. I am just delighted and can’t wait to get going. It is the happiest I have been in my career,' Rodon explained.
Establishing a defensive legacy
The Wales international was a pivotal part of the squad that secured promotion to the Premier League. During the 2024-25 Championship season, Rodon started all 46 league games, a feat that underpinned Leeds' title-winning campaign. He followed that up by making 35 appearances in the Premier League last term, playing a crucial role as the club avoided relegation by an eight-point margin, ultimately finishing in 14th place.
Rodon’s deep connection with the Elland Road faithful was another deciding factor in his contract extension. He described the environment at the club as something unique in his career. 'Everything just feels the norm to me now. It is like my second home now, Leeds,' Rodon added. 'The connection I have with the fans and everyone at the club is second to none.'
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Building for the future
The contract extension for Rodon is the latest statement of intent from the Leeds hierarchy during a busy summer window. The club has been active in the market, bringing in the likes of James Trafford, Harry Wilson, Tarik Muharemovic, and Nico Elvedi to bolster the first-team squad ahead of their Premier League opener away to Nottingham Forest on August 22.
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