Getty Images
'Kid Messi' speaks out! Man Utd wonderkid sends cryptic message after being denied dream debut in five-goal rout
Debut must wait
Gabriel has spoken out after missing the chance to make his senior debut in United's 5-0 pre-season win over Rosenborg. The 15-year-old was included in the matchday squad but remained an unused substitute. While Harry Amass, Ethan Williams, Jacob Devaney and Shea Lacey all found the net, Gabriel had to watch from the sidelines. The decision came despite growing excitement around the striker, who has earned the nickname 'Kid Messi'.
A simple response
Gabriel wasted little time addressing the disappointment after the final whistle. The teenager posted a short message on Instagram that read: "Patience." Although he did not feature in Norway, the young forward still attracted plenty of attention around the stadium. Supporters queued to take photos with him and ask for autographs, highlighting just how much anticipation already surrounds one of United's brightest academy talents.
Rising star's remarkable journey
Gabriel does not turn 16 until October but has already established himself as one of English football's most highly rated youngsters. After spells in the youth systems of Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham, he joined United in 2022.
The striker made an immediate impact by scoring twice on his Under-18 debut against Leeds. He later trained with the first-team squad under Ruben Amorim, scored in the FA Youth Cup against Peterborough and represented England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels. Last season, Gabriel scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across the Under-18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup.
- Getty Images
More opportunities ahead
Gabriel may have missed out against Rosenborg, but further chances are expected during the Red Devils' pre-season schedule. Michael Carrick's side are still preparing for friendlies against Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.
With Carrick still assessing his squad and several academy players pushing for opportunities, Gabriel's first senior appearance could simply be a matter of time.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting