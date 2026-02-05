Getty
Jesse Lingard considering reunion with former Man Utd team-mate as Dutch giants make contact with England international over free transfer
Free agent Lingard is waiting on offers
According to the Daily Mail, Lingard is “hoping to make a decision on his next move by the end of this week”. He has just a matter of hours in which to determine what happens next, having failed to land a contract anywhere when the January transfer window was open.
He can still be snapped up as he remains without a club. No fee needs to change hands, but personal terms have to be thrashed out. Lingard has worked on lucrative deals at Old Trafford and with Nottingham Forest.
Emotional farewell bid to FC Seoul
A forgettable season-long stint at the City Ground was brought to a close in the summer of 2023. Several months were spent as a free agent before eventually heading to Asia early in 2024. A productive stint was enjoyed in the Far East.
Lingard rediscovered his love of the game in South Korea, with his famous smile returning. He registered 19 goals through 67 appearances for FC Seoul and found it difficult to say goodbye.
An emotional social media post announcing his farewell read: “After positive discussions with FC Seoul, we have mutually agreed that I will be leaving the club at the end of the 2025 season, with my final game on December 10th.
“This wasn’t an easy decision. My time in South Korea has been unbelievable — the football, the atmosphere, and the passion around this club have been top-class. The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last 2 years has been truly amazing. Playing football here has been an unforgettable experience and one I will always value.
“I want to thank FC Seoul, my teammates, the staff, and everyone associated at the club for trusting me and welcoming me from day one. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club.”
Van Persie wants reunion with Lingard in the Eredivisie
Since becoming a free agent again, Lingard has been linked with teams in England and Italy. Switches to the Saudi Pro League or MLS have previously been speculated on. The man himself has told The Guardian that he will remain “open” to offers from “Europe, Saudi, UAE.”
The Mail reports on how he now has one on the table from the Netherlands. Ex-Arsenal and United striker Van Persie - who worked with Lingard at Old Trafford - is under pressure to deliver an upturn in fortune for Feyenoord.
He has endured disappointing defeats in Eredivisie and Europa League action over recent weeks, while also seeing his son Shaqueel suffer knee ligament damage. Fresh faces could help to find a lost spark.
Lingard would add useful experience to Feyenoord’s ranks, while he can operate as a deep-lying forward or a ball-playing midfielder. The 32-cap England international has been keeping himself fit while working on an individual training programme.
West Ham return for Lingard ruled out
It may be that he has to consider a move to Dutch football, as various alternative avenues have been shut off. There were reports of talks being held with teams in Italy, but no agreement has been announced there.
A stunning return to West Ham - where he previously starred on loan - has also been ruled out. A source told Hammers News prior to the winter transfer window closing for business: “The Wan-Bissaka to Liverpool and Lingard/Zouma return rumours are all rubbish.”
Lingard needs to find somewhere quickly if the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign is not to be written off. He will have to prove his worth at any club that takes a punt on him, with it unlikely that he would be drafted straight into a starting XI after spending several weeks mulling over his options.
