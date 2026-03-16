Getty
Jesse Lingard told biggest challenge he faces in Brazil as ex-Man Utd star backed to succeed at Corinthians alongside Memphis Depay due to his 'aura'
Brazil moved for Lingard after 22-month stint in South Korea
At 33 years of age, Lingard has stepped out of his comfort zone again. He first did that when heading to South Korea in 2024. A move to the Far East was made after spending several months as a free agent following his release by Nottingham Forest.
The 32-cap England international was treated like a “rock star” in Asia, allowing his passion for the game to be rekindled - with captaincy duties being taken on at FC Seoul. A 22-month adventure was brought to a close in December 2025.
After dropping into the free agency pool again, Lingard spent more time working through an individual training programme as he waited on enticing offers. A return to Europe, potentially in the UK was mooted, but Lingard has instead signed a one-year contract with Sao Paulo-based Corinthians - where he has been reunited with former Old Trafford team-mate Memphis Depay.
Biggest challenge: Lingard told how to thrive in South America
Quizzed on the toughest tests that Lingard will face in South America, ex-Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors manager Poyet - speaking in association with Acebet Crypto Sports Betting - told GOAL: “I think Brazilian football as a personality and as a mentality for Lingard, I think he's going to be alright. I think he has got that kind of aura to go to Brazil and be part of that world with Depay and Co.
“Now, where he's going to find it difficult is, he was in a position in South Korea where everything was very close and he was in the main city. Here is going to be to a place where they're going to be travelling all the time, nonstop, 150 games, three different championships, the Copa Libertadores, four. It’s going to be tremendous if he stays there for long.
“But I think it's better for him as a person as well, seeing different things. You learn a lot from different cultures. From what I understand, my talking to him in Korea, he was thinking to come back to England. Probably didn't have the right offer and he decided to go again in a new experience. I hope it works well for him.”
Trophy goal: Ex-Man Utd star sets ambitious target
Lingard, who has taken on the No.77 shirt at Corinthians, has spoken of his excitement at arriving in a country that is famously passionate about its football. He said shortly after landing in Brazil: “First, I saw the fans at the airport chanting ‘Go Corinthians! Go Corinthians!’ There is so much passion from the supporters, which is wonderful to see.
“The training ground here is incredible, and the players have welcomed me with open arms; the manager and the director too - it was great to meet them. My first impressions, I'm very happy, and I can't wait to play.”
Lingard added at his first press conference of what he hopes to achieve at Neo Quimica Arena: “I came here to win, to win trophies. I know the expectations, it's pressure, but I like it.
“He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion. And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept. I'm really motivated to be on the field with the other players and help them win.
“What impressed me most was the number of trophies won. I knew it was a big team, but visiting the museum, I realised how big this club is, its history. I want to be part of that and win championships, leave a legacy.”
- Getty/GOAL
When will Lingard make his debut for Corinthians?
Lingard is still working on building match fitness at Corinthians, as he waits on his debut. He watched on from afar as Depay found the target in the club’s latest outing, which also saw Gabigol among the goals as Dorival’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Neymar’s Santos.
Advertisement