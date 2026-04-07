Javier Tebas dealt another major blow as court rules La Liga players' protest against Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami was legal

In a significant legal setback for Tebas, the National Court has ruled that the brief protest staged by La Liga players earlier this seasib was entirely legal.

La Liga had sought to classify a 15-second pause at the start of matches as an "undercover strike," but the court dismissed these claims, describing the action as a manifestation of the right to freedom of expression in connection with union freedom.

The dispute originated during the ninth round of fixtures when club captains agreed to stop play for the opening seconds of their respective games. This collective gesture was a direct response to the controversial proposal to relocate a match between Villarreal and Barcelona to Miami - a plan that was eventually scrapped.

The court noted that the pause had "null significance" regarding the development of the matchday, as all games were completed without further incident.



