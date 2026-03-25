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La Liga lawsuit dismissed! Spanish prosecutors reject claims of 'illegal' on-field protest against Miami match between Barcelona & Villarreal
Prosecution rules in favour of players
According to a ruling accessed by Spanish outlet EL ESPAÑOL, the National Court Prosecutor's Office has officially dismissed the lawsuit filed by the league against the players' union. Following the events of matchday nine, where footballers paused for 15 seconds at kick-off to protest plans to relocate a fixture to the United States, the prosecution determined this brief pause was not a strike. The league had reportedly sought €8.7 million in damages, but the court stated that the events "did not constitute an act of exercising the fundamental right to strike, given the brevity of its duration and the absence of a real cessation or collective alteration of the provision of labour services typical of professional footballers."
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Defeat for the league president
The ruling represents a significant blow to Tebas, who pursued legal action after initial mediation through the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service failed. He had previously defended his aggressive legal approach by stating: "In the circumstances that the stoppage happened, when those things occur, if we don't agree, mediation is necessary. Let's see if we realise that going to the courts is what civilised people do."
However, the union lambasted the hierarchy for a distinct lack of dialogue. A united front emerged early on after a meeting between all 20 club captains, who argued the relocation was forced through without consulting the individuals who actually have to step onto the pitch, successfully protecting their freedom of expression.
The failed Miami dream and broadcast censorship
The controversial match, originally scheduled for December 2025, was ultimately scrapped. Organisers admitted there was insufficient time to execute an event of such scale given the intense legal uncertainty. During the protests, broadcasters were instructed to use wide stadium shots while displaying a 'Commitment to Peace' graphic to cover the 15 seconds where players stood still. Despite these blatant censorship efforts, the message reached the public. Barcelona have consistently maintained a strong stance, and the club have shown that player welfare cannot be ignored in favour of global expansion, leading to the collapse of the lucrative Miami proposal.
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What next for Barcelona and Villarreal
Barcelona currently sit top of La Liga with 73 points after 29 matches, holding a four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. The club face a demanding April schedule, preparing for three massive matches against Atletico Madrid across the domestic league and the Champions League quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Villarreal sit third on 58 points, maintaining a narrow one-point advantage over Atletico. The club have crucial away fixtures approaching against Girona and Athletic Club, as they look to firmly secure their Champions League qualification spot for next season.