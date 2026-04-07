Minnesota issue James Rodriguez health update after ex-Real Madrid star's hospitalization for severe dehydration

The medical emergency began following Colombia’s friendly match against France on March 29. After feeling unwell post-match, Rodriguez was admitted to the hospital on March 31 for IV fluid therapy to treat severe dehydration. While he was discharged after three days, speculation regarding his condition began to circulate.

"James reported to the club's training facility today, Monday, April 6, and participated in a supervised return-to-activity session," Minnesota stated in an official release. "His reintegration into full team training will follow the protocols established by the club's medical department and will be guided entirely by his clinical progress.

"Minnesota United FC takes the health and privacy of its players seriously. The club and our medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis."