AFP
James Rodriguez throws backing behind Luis Diaz's Ballon d'Or bid as Colombia gear up for World Cup
Diaz excels in debut Bayern season
Diaz enters the tournament following a magnificent domestic campaign with Bayern Munich, where he secured both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. The 29-year-old winger registered an astonishing 26 goals and 23 assists across all competitions, with only team-mate Michael Olise recording more league assists.
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Diaz tipped for greatness
Veteran playmaker Rodriguez believes his high-flying compatriot already belongs in the elite bracket of modern footballers. Assessing the winger's chances of claiming football's ultimate individual accolade, Rodriguez said as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Luis Diaz as Ballon d’Or, why not? For me he’s top five in the world right now already. If we get to the final, he can win the Ballon d’Or.”
Chasing Colombian football history
A triumphant international campaign could make Diaz the first-ever Colombian to claim the prestigious prize. Radamel Falcao achieved the nation's highest finish by placing fifth in 2012, while Rodriguez himself finished eighth following his memorable 2014 Golden Boot exploits. The stakes are uniquely heightened as the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on October 26 in London, moving away from Paris to commemorate its historic 70th anniversary.
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Group K opener awaits
Colombia are finalising their tactical preparations as their stars look to replicate their blistering club form on the international stage. Boasting a fully fit squad, the South Americans face an intriguing group stage against Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and heavyweights Portugal. Their World Cup campaign officially gets underway against Uzbekistan on June 18, where Nestor Lorenzo's side will face an immediate test of their lofty tournament aspirations.