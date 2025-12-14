Getty Images Sport
'A special moment' - James Milner sends heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota after making Liverpool return
Ekitike scores twice as Liverpool secure first home win since November
After recording successive draws against Sunderland and Leeds United, Liverpool returned to winning ways in the league against Brighton. Collecting their first three points on home soil since 4 November, Arne Slot’s men moved up to sixth in the table courtesy of a brace from Hugo Ekitike.
Building on his double against Leeds last weekend, the France international latched onto Joe Gomez’s knockdown to put Liverpool in front inside the first minute. And the striker then headed home from Mohamed Salah’s inswinging corner on the hour mark.
Salah was making his return to the Liverpool fold after being left out of Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan following his incendiary interview in the aftermath of the draw with Leeds. The Egypt star was a first-half substitute after Gomez was forced off with an injury.
Milner wears Jota's No. 20 as midfielder makes emotional Anfield return
The match was also significant as Brighton ace Milner, who represented Liverpool between 2015 and 2023, returned to his old stomping ground. With just three minutes of normal time left to play, the midfielder received a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful after emerging from the substitutes bench.
Milner’s introduction was particularly poignant as the 39-year-old acts as Brighton’s No. 20 - the same number which was worn by former Liverpool forward Jota, who tragically passed away in a car crash in July. Jota and Milner were Liverpool team-mates for three seasons before the latter departed for Brighton at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Reds legend pays heartfelt tribute to former Portugal international
And in an emotional tribute to Jota at the end of the match, Milner took to social media to send a heartfelt message to both the former Portugal international and the Liverpool supporters.
On Instagram, Milner wrote: "Disappointing result but happy to be back out on the pitch and a special moment to play at Anfield wearing the #20. A massive thank you for the incredible welcome from the Anfield crowd YNWA."
And speaking to the Brighton fanbase, he added: "Also to the travelling fans for you [sic] continued support, we need you with us over this period."
Milner wrote emotional message following Jota's tragic passing in July
Following the devastating news that Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who also died in the accident in the Spanish province of Zamora, had passed away, Milner honoured both men on social media.
Writing on X in July, Milner said: "Devastated for the loss of Diogo and Andre. Absolutely loved sharing a dressing room with him, having so many laughs together, constantly winding each other up with our stubborn nature and truly marvelling at the stuff he did on the football pitch.
"All my thoughts, love and support goes to his family, friends and the Liverpool family. Rest In Peace Jots. Love ya mate. YNWA."
Liverpool and Brighton face Tottenham and Sunderland clashes next weekend
Liverpool return to league action when they travel to Tottenham next Saturday, while Milner’s Brighton play host to Sunderland on the same day.
Speaking after his side’s victory on Saturday, Liverpool boss Slot said: "We had to work really hard for this win because we faced a very good team that kept going to the end. For the first time in weeks, I feel like we had a bit of luck today. We have a clean sheet and in other games we have conceded three without the other team having as many chances.
"In the second half in the moments they had, when we were together in and around our box. We had chances on the counter but I quite liked the way we played. Maybe we deserved this bit of luck, because of the mentality that we showed and the injuries and other things like that."
