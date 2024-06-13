Jadon-Sancho(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

'Thank you for trusting me' - Jadon Sancho pays tribute to Edin Terzic after coach's shock resignation from Borussia Dortmund

Jadon SanchoBorussia DortmundManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBundesliga

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has paid tribute to Edin Terzic following his shock resignation as Borussia Dortmund manager.

  • Sancho joined Terzic's Dortmund on loan in January
  • Head coach has suddenly stepped down from role
  • Man Utd man pays tribute to 41-year-old
