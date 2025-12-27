Jack Grealish's Christmas party! Everton star and Kyle Walker spotted in London for festive celebrations with night ending at strip club

Grealish made the trip to the capital and visited Winter Wonderland, where he met up with former England and Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker. The pair then went for dinner at French Mediterranean restaurant Bagatelle in Mayfair and were handing out free drinks to fellow diners.

"These boys know how to party. They showed goodwill to all in sight. They are very generous lads," one guest said. After dinner, both Grealish and Walker parted ways as the defender wanted to go to nearby nightclub Tape, though they'll face off at Turf Moor this afternoon when Burnley host Everton.

However, Grealish and pals made their way to the Platinum Lace strip club in Leicester Square to round off the night. The session, described as "a seasonal tear-up like no other", ended at 4am after the Toffees star, currently on loan from City, with a £3,500 bill.

The pair didn't breach any club rules having been given time off by their respective clubs.