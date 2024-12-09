Paul Pogba Mason GreenwoodGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'We're inviting him to come & play' - Paul Pogba urged to join ex-Man Utd team-mate Mason Greenwood at Marseille by former Juventus & France co-star Adrien Rabiot as doping ban ticks down

P. PogbaMarseilleM. GreenwoodTransfersA. RabiotLigue 1

Paul Pogba has been 'invited' to join ex-Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood at Marseille by former Juventus co-star Adrien Rabiot.

  • World Cup winner released by Juve
  • Now available as a free agent
  • Clear to resume career in March 2025
