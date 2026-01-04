Inter Miami sign 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year & bring in another fellow Argentine for Lionel Messi as David Beckham's side open new year with double transfer swoop

St. Clair is an Ontario native and was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLS Superdraft. He went out on loan after making his way to Minnesota, spending time with their affiliate club Forward Madison FC of USL League One, and later with San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

His stock soared after being welcomed back to Minnesota, with his first All-Star selection being earned in 2022 - as MVP honours were secured in that contest. It was in 2025 that the 28-year-old is considered to have reached the “pinnacle of his performance”.

Inter Miami point out that: “The Canadian international led the league with a 77.93 percent save percentage, while also recording the most saves (113) and clean sheets (10) across 30 regular-season appearances. He was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to post a goals-against average of 1.00 while maintaining a save percentage above 75 per cent.”

St. Clair earned his maiden international call-up in 2021 and made his debut in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match with Aruba. He now has 18 caps to his name and is expected to figure at the 2026 World Cup - which will see a number of games take place in Canada.

