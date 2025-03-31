GOAL looks at how the Champions Cup could begin a domino effect of trophies for Miami in 2025, if they can capitalize

Over the past 20 years, no name in world soccer has loomed larger than Lionel Messi. An eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Argentine has captivated a generation with his brilliance. From Barcelona in Spain to PSG in France - and now at Inter Miami in MLS - the 37-year-old has been the face of every club he's represented.

Now, he’s in the twilight of his career. His boots are slowly unlacing, and his knees are starting to ask for grace. Yet, one thing remains unchanged - his relentless pursuit of excellence.

But time is running out.

Messi’s contract with Miami ends after the 2025 season, meaning this could be the final chapter of his storied career in MLS. In one and a half seasons, he’s led Miami to a Leagues Cup title in 2023 and a Supporters’ Shield in 2024, but they've fallen short in domestic play - missing the MLS playoffs in 2023 and bowing out in the first round in 2024. The Herons also came close in other events, losing the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final to Houston and falling in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup to Monterrey in the quarterfinals. Yet, despite all of that, it still feels as if Messi's time in MLS hasn't delivered fully on expectations.

The Herons have a chance to add five more trophies in 2025: the Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup -- a shot at unprecedented greatness over the next eight months; a chance to deliver.

Baby steps, though.

It starts with the Champions Cup - a trophy only one MLS team has ever won, the Seattle Sounders. If Miami wants to capitalize on Messi’s time in MLS. and show the world this was all worth it - the roster building, the marketing, the money spent - this is where it begins.

Messi and Co. have already advanced past the first two rounds. Now they're in the quarterfinals - the same stage where they fell short in 2024 - and they have a two-legged affair with MLS heavyweights LAFC. With the right cards and a bit of luck, this could mark the beginning of a historic MLS campaign.

Becoming the second MLS club to claim the trophy would be meaningful on its own - but it could also spark a cascade of silverware over the months ahead.

