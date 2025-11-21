(C)GettyImages
'I want it all!' - Lamine Yamal targets clean sweep of World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or with Barcelona and Spain as teen star makes his ambitions clear
Yamal eyes historic treble and Ballon d'Or
Despite being only 18, the Barcelona winger has already begun amassing individual accolades, surpassing established stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., as well as teammates Pedri and Raphinha, for the award.
When asked about his goals for the upcoming 2026 season, which includes challenges with Barcelona in La Liga and the Champions League, and with the Spanish national team at the World Cup, Yamal did not mince words. "I want it all. I hope I achieve it all, and as long as we can play, it's possible," he stated to Marca, confirming his target to win the league, Champions League, World Cup, and the Ballon d'Or.
Reflecting on his individual success, Yamal emphasised the importance of collective effort, adding: “All the individual titles indicate that it has been a great season for the team. For me, it brings me happiness and pride. Accumulating awards at my age is very positive. I'm going to keep working and fighting to achieve things like this."
Camp Nou return: 'History will be written'
Yamal also expressed his excitement about Barcelona's imminent return to the iconic Camp Nou stadium after more than 900 days away. The club's temporary move to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic is about to end, with their match against Athletic Club marking the first fixture in the partially renovated Camp Nou, which has been cleared to host 45,401 fans.
Yamal has been actively building anticipation for the return on social media. He changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of himself clutching the Barca badge and added the caption: “Montjuic was the beginning. Camp Nou is where history will be written.”
He highlighted the significance of the return for the team. “The fans mean a lot. We've been playing in a stadium that wasn't ours. Montjuic was fine, but it wasn't what we wanted. Camp Nou will be a huge support for everyone and will be a big boost for the rest of the season.”
For many players in the current squad, including Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, and Pau Cubarsi, the match against Athletic Club will be their first-team debut at the historic venue.
Injury update: Yamal targets Chelsea return
Despite his ambitions and the excitement surrounding the Camp Nou return, Yamal is currently navigating a tricky recovery from pubalgia, a chronic groin injury that forced him to withdraw from Spain’s recent World Cup qualifiers. Barcelona have implemented a detailed two-phase treatment plan, involving invasive radiofrequency therapy and a meticulous rehabilitation schedule.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the club's priority is to have Yamal fully fit for the crucial Champions League clash against Chelsea. While a cameo appearance against Athletic Club has not been ruled out, his involvement will likely be minimal. Yamal returned to partial group training on Wednesday, marking a significant step in his recovery.
Club doctors have warned that mishandling the injury could lead to months on the sidelines, describing it as "tricky." Yamal has reportedly responded with full commitment to his rehabilitation, reducing media appearances and focusing exclusively on his recovery. Barcelona brought in a renowned Belgian specialist for evaluation, and surgery was ruled out in favour of the conservative treatment plan.
What next for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona?
Barcelona face a critical period with their return to the Camp Nou against Athletic Club in La Liga on Saturday. Yamal's participation in this historic match remains uncertain and will likely be limited if he features at all. The main objective is his full availability for the high-stakes Champions League encounter against Chelsea, a match vital for Barcelona's hopes of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase. The club will continue to monitor his progress closely over the coming days, alternating between individual work and controlled group sessions to ensure his recovery continues without setbacks.
