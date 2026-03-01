'I'm very torn' - USMNT rising star Noahkai Banks mulling over international future as Augsburg defender remains eligible for Germany switch

Banks' admission comes just weeks after he reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. in a roundtable with American media. The centerback raved about his time in the USMNT's September camp and, despite not making an appearance, Banks said he found the experience to be a fantastic one.

With that in mind, Banks said he remained committed to the USMNT going forward.

"I've been in touch with Germany before, to be honest, but, as I've said, I was always very happy with the U.S," he said. "You can never tell what happens in the future, but at the moment, there isn't a thought of switching because I'm happy with the U.S. You can never tell what happens in the future, though."

He added: "I was always happy with the U.S. because I got invited to the U-17 level and had a lot of friends back there, so I was always happy to get into camp to see my friends. I played the U-17 World Cup, which was incredible and one of the best experiences of my life. Then the U-19 and U-20 level, I was just happy to be in camp and see my friends again. It's not just going to the national team and playing football; it's being with your friends and getting to play football with them, too."