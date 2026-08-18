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'I’m happy' - Rodri arrives in Barcelona to finalise blockbuster Manchester City transfer
The deal with Man City
The path to finalizing Rodri’s signing was not easy for Barcelona. Man City, aware of the value of this key player, rejected two formal proposals from the Blaugrana before finally giving the green light on Sunday afternoon. The scale of the deal is significant, with the player set to sign a contract with Barca that will run until 2030.
The midfielder prioritized Barcelona’s offer throughout the process, even turning down interest from other European giants and their historic arch-rivals. His agent confirmed that Real Madrid had previously made "an offer that was impossible to refuse," but Rodri’s desire to fit into Barca’s style of play. Furthermore, the player quickly ruled out lucrative options from Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs across the continent.
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Rodri shares his excitement
The Madrid-born midfielder landed at El Prat’s private flight terminal accompanied by his family. Upon his arrival at the airport, Rodri took a moment to address the gathered media, expressing his relief that the deal was finally crossing the finish line. Speaking to reporters, he admitted that the process had been taxing but rewarding. “Very happy to arrive. These have been intense days, but I’m happy everything has been resolved,” he said.
"Playing for Barca is a dream for me. I’m really looking forward to meeting my teammates, many of whom I already know from the national team. Now it’s time to work and give my best. Let’s go for the Champions League and everything that comes our way."
Medical tests and official signing
Only the final formalities remain before the transfer can be officially announced to the world. After leaving the airport, Rodri is expected to go to his hotel before meeting Barca representatives for a formal dinner. Joan Laporta and Deco are expected to lead the club delegation, giving Rodri the opportunity to meet the president and the sporting director before his signing is officially announced.
Rodri is expected to complete his medical examination first thing in the morning at the club's training facilities. Assuming everything goes smoothly with the physical checks, he will then complete the necessary paperwork and sign his new contract alongside the club hierarchy. Barca’s legal departments and lawyers are already working on the assumption that Rodri can be presented at around 1 p.m. tomorrow, allowing fans to see their new hero in the club's colours for the first time.
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Fitness concerns delay debut
Barcelona’s schedule for unveiling their new star is designed to maximize impact among the fans. Barring any bureaucratic delays regarding the transfer of paperwork from Manchester, the club plans to finalize the signing in the coming hours so that Rodri can be presented on Wednesday. The ideal occasion is the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, where the team will face the Egyptian side Al Ahly. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see him in action on the pitch. He will not make his debut against Al Ahly because he has not yet trained with the group.
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