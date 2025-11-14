Getty Images Sport
'I joined Barcelona too early' - Vitor Roque admits La Liga adventure wrecked his confidence before bouncing back to Brazil squad with Palmeiras heroics
Roque’s forgetful time at Barcelona
Roque joined Barcelona in 2023 for €35 million (£31m/$40m) after impressing with Athletico Paranaense, where he scored 21 goals in 60 appearances. He had already shown his potential by winning the South American U20 Championship in 2020, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. Expectations were extremely high when he arrived in Barcelona, but his debut season fell short. Under coach Xavi, Roque made only 16 appearances and scored two goals, with limited playing time suggesting a lack of trust from the coach. His situation declined further when Hansi Flick took charge, as he was immediately loaned to Real Betis in August 2024. The loan spell was cut short and by February this year Barcelona had sold him to Palmeiras for €25m (£22m/$29m) plus add-ons.
Barcelona sporting director Deco sympathised with Roque for his difficult spell at the club, believing he struggled to cope with the pressure that comes with playing for Barcelona. Deco said: “I feel really sorry for him. With Vitor, I always think arriving in January did not do him any favours. He started well and scored a few goals, but then it became hard to handle the pressure that comes with playing for Barcelona.”
Roque reflects on his time at Barcelona
Now thriving at Palmeiras and back in the Brazil squad, the 20-year-old's career is certainly back on track as he reflected on his La Liga adventure.
"I went to Europe very early," he said at a press conference. "I learned a lot and I think the same way. Returning to Brazilian football is not a step backward. Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two steps forward. Luiz Henrique is a real example. He came back to win titles, and I hope to win some too."
Roque pointed to Zenit St Petersburg full-back Luiz Henrique as an example, noting how the player returned from Real Betis to Botafogo before earning another move to Europe. "Luiz Henrique is a real example. He came back to win titles, and I hope to win some too," he said.
Palmeiras resurgence rewarded with Brazil call
Roque’s path to redemption at Palmeiras was far from smooth, as he went his first 10 matches without scoring. Despite the slow start, the club showed full confidence in him, giving him the time and support needed to settle. Their patience paid off, as Roque delivered an outstanding 2025 season, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. His resurgence became a key factor in Palmeiras leading at the top of the league with 68 points, edging Flamengo on head to head record. Roque’s strong form has also put him firmly in the Golden Boot race, sitting just one goal behind the league’s top scorer, Kaio Jorge, and he could end up a Copa Libertadores winner as his side meet Flamengo in the final later this month. His performances have earned him a place in the Brazil national team, with Carlo Ancelotti recalling him to the squad.
Roque spoke about his redemption at Palmeiras, explaining how dejected he had felt before coach Abel Ferreira restored his confidence. He said, “When I returned from Europe, I was in a bad place psychologically, with no confidence whatsoever. When I was at Palmeiras lacking confidence, coach Abel placed his trust in me.”
He added: “Having a consistent run of games is very important to regain that confidence. I managed to score goals and provide assists. I am very happy to be here.”
Ancelotti's prepparation for the World Cup
Brazil are set to face Senegal in a friendly match this week as Ancelotti prepares to test different player combinations to help shape his final squad for the World Cup next year. They will then take on Tunisia on November 18.
