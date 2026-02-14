'The hypocrisy' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe eviscerated by Gary Lineker over 'incorrect' comments about UK being 'colonised by immigrants'

Ratcliffe has been thrust into the spotlight this week after sharing his thoughts on immigration that have been described as being "offensive and wrong" by Starmer. Burnham called on Ratcliffe to retract his statement, describing his words as "inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory". The criticism did bring a response from the billionaire Manchester United owner, who currently resides in Monaco, in the form of a statement.

"I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth," he said. "My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK. My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK."