How Endrick mastered French in just four months: Real Madrid starlet's secrets behind linguistic excellence at Lyon revealed

Endrick’s rapid adaptation to life in France after leaving the Bernabeu on a short-term basis has been largely impressive, having scored eight goals in 19 matches since his move. Having already established a command of English and Spanish during his time at Real Madrid, the 19-year-old is now adding French to his impressive linguistic repertoire.

The Brazilian forward arrived at Groupama Stadium in January and has wasted no time in integrating himself into the local culture. According to Thiago Freitas, COO of Roc Nation - the agency managing Endrick's career - in an interview with UOL, this progress is less about a secret training method and more about the player's personal dedication and innate curiosity.

Crucially, his move to Lyon was driven by his dream of securing a spot in the World Cup squad, a goal that will be put to the test when Carlo Ancelotti officially announces list on May 18.