'He's changed' - Lamine Yamal getting back to 'his best level' as coach Hansi Flick says injury troubles are almost behind Barcelona star
Yamal's niggling groin injury a cause for debate
The wonderkid has missed seven games this season due to pubalgia; a chronic injury that comes from a tear to the small tissue in the groin or lower abdomen. While he has returned to the starting lineup in the past few weeks, Barcelona were without their young superstar for the majority of September, with Yamal also missing a La Liga tie against Sevilla in early October due to a recurrence of the injury. Flick's comments would suggest his young star is close to being back to his scintillating best.
Yamal's selection for Spain's upcoming fixtures against Georgia and Turkey set up a fractious exchange between club and country, with Flick previously suggesting the Spanish federation (RFEF) had previously failed to look after young stars.
De La Fuente bristled at that idea, pointing out that the winger has started his previous six games for the Catalonian club, saying the winger is in "perfect condition."
Flick calls on RFEF to protect Yamal
Speaking ahead of Barcelona's Sunday night fixture against Celta Vigo, Flick said: "I ask the same of the national team we're making here: that they take care of him. He's changed, he's much better, he's training very well, he does daily treatment in the gym.
"He can return to his best level, he's not at one hundred percent yet. We have to take care of him, here and with the national team. And I think they're doing that too."
Yamal still performing at a high level despite injuries
A recurring soft tissue injury is obviously a cause for concern, but not necessarily a surprise for a young player that has played an extraordinary number of games before his 19th birthday. Yamal has been able to rack up 116 games for La Blaugrana without any real injury concerns.
Despite his problems this term, he has continued to perform at a high level, scoring five goals and logging six assists in 10 performances for Barcelona this season. He was instrumental in saving his side's blushes in midweek, setting up a goal and bagging one of his own in the Catalonian club's disappointing 3-3 draw away to Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Reports in Spain also hinted at the Ballon d'Or runner up being unhappy at Camp Nou due to his injury issues, but he dismissed such fears after the midweek match, saying: "There has been a lot of talk about my groin injury, about me being sad, and it was all lies. I was the same as always, I was very happy, I was focused on my work, trying to get back to work and be able to play at this level, which is how I feel best and how I enjoy myself most."
International duty beckons for Yamal
As De La Fuente has pointed out, Yamal has had a consistent run in the starting lineup of Flick's side of late. He will almost certainly be included from the off against Celta Vigo this weekend, before heading off for international duty.
Spain currently sit top of their group, winning all four of their games without conceding a goal. They can all but secure qualification to next summer's World Cup in North America with a win away against Turkey on November 15. That would require Turkiye to overturn a mammoth goal difference on November 18, provided they can beat Bulgaria.
Should Spain beat Georgia, it will be interesting to see if De La Fuente will play the 18-year-old, or try to smooth out relations with Barcelona by resting Yamal.
