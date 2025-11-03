Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski? Bayern Munich legend makes his pick between 344-goal hero & prolific current centurion

Kane, who is into his third season as a Bayern player, is matching Lewandowski in the strike rate stakes. He is, however, yet to eclipse the Poland international’s legacy. With that in mind, the iconic No.9 of the recent past is considered to be held in higher regard than the free-scoring performer in the present.

Speaking in association with Leo Vegas DE, Bayern legend Basler told GOAL when asked to pick between Kane and Lewandowski: “Oh, that's a very difficult question. The comparisons have been made a lot in recent days and weeks. Robert Lewandowski was also an exceptional striker at FC Bayern. So, ideally, I'd like to avoid the question altogether or take both of them. But if I really had to choose, I would go with Robert Lewandowski.”

Pressed further on whether Lewandowski’s longevity in Bavaria gives him the edge, Basler added: “Yes, he played for FCB for many years and scored his goals; he was an exceptional striker. You don't really want to hurt either of them, but if I had to choose, I would go with Robert Lewandowski.”