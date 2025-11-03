Getty/GOAL
Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski? Bayern Munich legend makes his pick between 344-goal hero & prolific current centurion
Kane vs Lewandowski: Goal returns for Bayern
Lewandowski spent eight memorable years with Bayern between 2014 and 2022. He achieved his stunning goal contribution through 375 appearances - finding the target on at least 40 occasions across seven successive campaigns. He left a sizeable void when leaving for La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.
Bayern spent 12 months mulling over their options on the striker front before eventually prising Kane away from Tottenham. He stepped out of his comfort zone in north London after growing tired of waiting on elusive major honours. Kane has been a revelation at the Allianz Arena, netting 107 goals through 111 games.
- Getty Images
Why Bayern great Basler would pick Lewandowski over Kane
Kane, who is into his third season as a Bayern player, is matching Lewandowski in the strike rate stakes. He is, however, yet to eclipse the Poland international’s legacy. With that in mind, the iconic No.9 of the recent past is considered to be held in higher regard than the free-scoring performer in the present.
Speaking in association with Leo Vegas DE, Bayern legend Basler told GOAL when asked to pick between Kane and Lewandowski: “Oh, that's a very difficult question. The comparisons have been made a lot in recent days and weeks. Robert Lewandowski was also an exceptional striker at FC Bayern. So, ideally, I'd like to avoid the question altogether or take both of them. But if I really had to choose, I would go with Robert Lewandowski.”
Pressed further on whether Lewandowski’s longevity in Bavaria gives him the edge, Basler added: “Yes, he played for FCB for many years and scored his goals; he was an exceptional striker. You don't really want to hurt either of them, but if I had to choose, I would go with Robert Lewandowski.”
Similarities & differences between Kane & Lewandowski
Basler, who won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern and scored in the 1999 Champions League final against Manchester United, has previously said of the differences between two superstar strikers that have passed through Munich: “Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are similar in some ways. They are rarely injured and they always score goals, but I believe Kane is more of a team player – Lewandowski is sometimes a very selfish striker.
“I watch Kane play and notice that he also tracks back in midfield and distributes the ball quite well. I think he is more important for Bayern than Lewandowski was. He adds more to the team than Lewandowski ever did because he also works defensively and is more involved in the team’s build-up.
“I hope he doesn’t leave Bayern and I also believe that he knows exactly what he has at the club. Above all he is also of a certain age now, I’m not sure he’d be keen to make another change at this stage. I believe he feels very comfortable in Bayern, and I hope he stays there until he ends his career.”
- Getty
Premier League return & Barcelona: Kane transfer speculated on
Questions have been asked of how long Kane will be sticking around at the Allianz Arena. He is tied to a contract through to 2027, but said deal includes exit clauses that can be triggered next summer. It has been suggested that an offer of £57 million ($75m) would be enough to enter into transfer talks.
Fresh terms for the 32-year-old frontman have also been mooted, given his importance to the collective cause, but rumours of a return to England being made refuse to go away. It has also been claimed that Kane could follow in Lewandowski’s footsteps again by heading to Spain, potentially to Barcelona where he could be a direct replacement for his counterpart as they allow their Polish striker’s contract to run down towards free agency. Kane has been giving little away when it comes to his future plans.
Advertisement