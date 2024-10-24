Harry Kane reveals all about 'incredible' round of golf with Tiger Woods in the Bahamas as Bayern Munich star opens up on his love for the game and YouTube influence on footballers
Harry Kane has lifted the lid on his “incredible” round of golf with Tiger Woods in the Bahamas and explained how YouTube has influenced footballers.
- England captain hits the course whenever he can
- Playing off an impressive handicap
- Rubbed shoulders with 15-time major winner