Harry Kane's celebration plans revealed! Suspended Bayern Munich striker set to join team-mates at RB Leipzig game for Bundesliga title clincher despite ban
Harry Kane will join his Bayern Munich team-mates at this Saturday's game with RB Leipzig to celebrate a potential title win despite being suspended.
- Kane plans to join Bayern colleagues for celebrations
- Banned for RB Leipzig clash
- Will watch from stands but could join on pitch post-match