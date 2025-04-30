Celtic FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Harry Kane's celebration plans revealed! Suspended Bayern Munich striker set to join team-mates at RB Leipzig game for Bundesliga title clincher despite ban

H. KaneBayern MunichRB Leipzig vs Bayern MunichRB LeipzigBundesliga

Harry Kane will join his Bayern Munich team-mates at this Saturday's game with RB Leipzig to celebrate a potential title win despite being suspended.

  • Kane plans to join Bayern colleagues for celebrations
  • Banned for RB Leipzig clash
  • Will watch from stands but could join on pitch post-match
