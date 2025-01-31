Is Harry Kane the best No.9 of his generation? Bayern Munich star ranked against Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez & Sergio Aguero as England captain is backed to emulate Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo
Harry Kane has been ranked against Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero in a debate regarding the best No.9 of his generation.
- Record goalscorer for Spurs & England
- Impressive standards maintained at Bayern
- Expected to extend career like all-time greats