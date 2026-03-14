Benched again! Harry Kane named as Bayern Munich substitute for second game in a row as in-form Nicolas Jackson keeps place

The England captain finds himself in unfamiliar territory at the BayArena, starting among the substitutes for Saturday’s pivotal clash. After battling a calf injury, the striker has been unable to displace the red-hot Jackson, who continues to lead the line for the Bavarian giants.

This marks the second game in a row that Kane has missed out on the starting XI, following a similar bench appearance in the Champions League midweek. Kompany’s decision signals a cautious approach to his talisman’s fitness, prioritising long-term availability over immediate involvement in the starting line-up.