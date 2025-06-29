This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CR Flamengo v FC Bayern München: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

Harry Kane is hungry for another trophy! Bayern Munich striker scores brilliant brace to take Bundesliga champions past spirited Flamengo & set up blockbuster Club World Cup quarter-final clash with PSG

H. KaneBayern MunichFIFA Club World CupFlamengo vs Bayern MunichFlamengoL. GoretzkaJorginho

A strong first half helped Bayern Munich beat Brazilian side Flamengo 4-2 to set up a Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Kane and Goretzka netted in 4-2 win
  • German giants scored twice in first 10 minutes
  • Bayern will face PSG in quarter-finals
