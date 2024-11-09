FK Crvena Zvezda v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Hansi Flick lays down the law! Even Barcelona president Joan Laporta forced to follow German coach's rules as he enforces strict training policy

H. FlickBarcelonaLaLiga

Hansi Flick reportedly forced Barcelona president Joan Laporta to follow a strict training policy during the club's pre-season in the United States.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Flick laying down the gauntlet at Barcelona
  • Has a reputation for being a stickler for rules
  • Requested Laporta to also follow guidelines
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below