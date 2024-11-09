Hansi Flick lays down the law! Even Barcelona president Joan Laporta forced to follow German coach's rules as he enforces strict training policy
Hansi Flick reportedly forced Barcelona president Joan Laporta to follow a strict training policy during the club's pre-season in the United States.
- Flick laying down the gauntlet at Barcelona
- Has a reputation for being a stickler for rules
- Requested Laporta to also follow guidelines