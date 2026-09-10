What Haji Wright must do after cruel injury delays USMNT star from fulfilling Premier League dream with Coventry

Wright made two substitute appearances for the United States as they co-hosted FIFA’s flagship event. He headed into that competition buoyed by a 17-goal return at club level that helped to fire Coventry to the Championship title.

The Sky Blues find themselves back in the English top-flight for the first time in 25 years, with Frank Lampard the manager to drag them back across that promotion-winning line. Many were expecting a positive step up the EFL ladder to be taken.

Coventry have, however, already slumped to the foot of the table on the back of a pointless start to the 2026-27 campaign through three fixtures. They are yet to score a goal, with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi being drafted in to help shoulder the attacking burden.

Wright should have formed part of that process, but the 28-year-old Los Angeles native has tweaked a quad muscle and could spend three months on the sidelines. He is considered to be of Premier League quality after finding the target on 49 occasions across three seasons in the West Midlands.