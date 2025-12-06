'Absolutely gutted' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to latest damning injury blow with Real Madrid & England man facing two months on the sidelines as World Cup hopes fade

Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram to share his thoughts with fans after it was confirmed on Friday that the former Liverpool man is set to be out until at least February with a thigh injury which was sustained early in the second half of Los Blancos’ 3-0 win in Bilbao, the very same night that the Englishman had registered his first La Liga assist for his new club.

It has been a difficult adaptation period for Alexander-Arnold following his high-profile move from Anfield to Madrid in the summer, not least because of a series of injury concerns and rotation with Dani Carvajal when the pair have both been available. Federico Valverde has even been used in the right-back position ahead of Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks, including on Real’s trip to Liverpool as the boyhood Scouser was reunited with his former club.

The 27-year-old has not played for Thomas Tuchel’s England since his move to Madrid, and his chances of making the plane for North America next summer now look even slimmer.