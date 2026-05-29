'Something very serious & major' caused Xabi Alonso's sacking at Real Madrid, claims Guti

Speaking on the Bajo los palos programme with Iker Casillas, Guti claimed the speed of the decision pointed towards serious internal problems. Having spent 15 years in Madrid’s first team after progressing through La Fabrica, Guti argued that Florentino Perez would not normally abandon a major project so quickly unless something significant had happened behind the scenes.

"Something very serious happened for Alonso to leave like that," Guti said. "Xabi was not a five-month or one-year project. He was a long-term project. Knowing Florentino, he does not make this kind of decision unless something serious and major happened. I think something strange happened in the dressing room for this to end like this."