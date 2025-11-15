Graham Potter provides disappointing Alexander Isak fitness update as Liverpool & Sweden star continues to struggle in aftermath of Newcastle move

Isak's ongoing fitness issues will be an unwelcome issue for Potter to overcome as he seeks to rectify Sweden's disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign. The 50-year-old has been parachuted into the job on a four month deal, that will be extended if he can secure a playoff spot.

Sweden have taken just one point from their four qualifiers so far, with former boss Jan Dhal Tomasson given his marching orders after his side lost twice to Kosovo and Switzerland without scoring a goal. While automatic qualification is impossible, they can still finish second if they beat both Switzerland and Slovenia, and other results go their way. As things stand, Sweden would also earn a spot in the playoffs thanks to winning their Nations League group.

Potter's willingness to take on this mammoth assignment comes from his affinity for the country where he made his name as a manager. He took Ostersunds from the fourth tier to the top flight, winning the Swedish Cup and qualifying for the Europa League Group stages. Following his appointment, Potter said: "I am very humble about the assignment, but also inspired.

"Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the best leagues every week. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer."