Pep’s replacement? Girona manager insists he’s ‘ready’ for Man City job as speculation over Guardiola’s future continues

Michel has emerged as the leading internal candidate to succeed Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. Having taken Girona from the Spanish second tier to the Champions League, the 50-year-old has become the standout performer within the City Football Group’s global network of clubs.

His intimate understanding of the CFG philosophy makes him a seamless tactical fit for the English giants. Michel is already instrumental in developing City’s talent, recently working with Argentine starlet Claudio Echeverri, further strengthening his ties to the Manchester hierarchy.