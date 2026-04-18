AFP
Arsenal legend slams 'bottler' claims and reveals the secret behind 'The Invincibles' success as Mikel Arteta's men gear up for Man City showdown
The mentality of the Invincibles
Ahead of Arsenal’s clash at Manchester City, Silva recalled the Invincibles' 2003-04 season. A key figure in that unbeaten run (26 wins, 12 draws), Silva credits their historic success - built on 73 goals scored and only 26 conceded - to a collective refusal to accept defeat.
“No one accepted losing, much less losing in a silly way. Defeat was not easily tolerated. If the other team were to beat us, they had to perform at an exceptionally high level. In many matches where we fell behind, the players didn't just accept it as a matter of course,” Silva explained in an interview with ESPN. The steely resolve was the hallmark of a squad that featured the likes of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, he said, adding: “We believed until the very end and did everything we could to turn the situation around.”
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The genius of Arsene Wenger
While some managers rely on touchline theatrics, Silva revealed that the architect of that historic season, Arsene Wenger, operated with a calm but uncompromising authority. In what was his eighth season in charge of the Gunners, Wenger secured his third English Championship with the London club, marking their 13th league title in history. This ability to manage a squad of world-class egos was the ‘secret sauce’ that allowed the Invincibles to thrive under immense pressure during their 26-win campaign.
“[Wenger] was calm. I’ve worked with coaches who were far more agitated when demanding results. But he knew how to manage the group - he knew how to ‘press the right button’ for each player when necessary, whether individually or collectively,” Silva said.
He also noted that behind the Frenchman’s calm exterior was a clear meritocracy, saying: “He conveyed his ideas clearly and simply, making them easy to understand, but he demanded that everyone fulfill their role. After all, if you didn’t do your job, you were out of the team - it was as simple as that. He would put someone else in, and there was no argument.”
Dismissing the bottler label
Despite Arteta’s progress, recent setbacks - including a home loss to Bournemouth, the Carabao Cup final defeat and the FA Cup exit against Southampton - have revived ‘bottler’ labels. Silva, however, dismisses this as unfair, pointing to the club’s overall resurgence compared to past seasons.
“I think the talk about Arsenal being ‘bottlers’ comes from people who haven't closely followed what has happened to the team in recent years. Arsenal went through a difficult post-Wenger period, missing out on the major European competitions. However, there has been a significant restructuring in recent years,” Silva argued. He believes that consistently challenging at the top is a sign of strength rather than weakness.
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A call to the Emirates faithful
With a title drought spanning over two decades, the pressure is mounting on the current crop of stars to finally emulate the heroes of 2004. Silva insists that the fans will play a vital role in silencing the critics and helping the team cross the finish line in their battle against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City juggernaut.
“Challenging for the title three times in a row is not easy. Obviously, it generates frustration, especially for the fans, who are truly demanding but have also been very supportive,” the Brazilian legend stated. He believes the unity between the stands and the pitch is the key to ending the wait: “Naturally, there will always be frustration when you lose, but from now on, the fans' support will be fundamental for this long-awaited title - which has been over 20 years in the making - to finally happen, to end the drought and silence the 'gossips'.”