Gianni Infantino promises World Cup will be 'a total party' with packed stadiums despite growing concerns around USA & Israel conflict with Iran
Geopolitical tensions threaten World Cup
In an interview with Spanish publication AS, FIFA president Infantino dismissed the surrounding geopolitical chaos to portray the upcoming 2026 World Cup as a flawless global celebration. However, the build-up to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada is currently being heavily overshadowed by escalating tensions, specifically the ongoing active military conflict involving the USA, Israel and Iran.
The ripple effects of this war are already causing major disruptions to international football calendars. Recently, the Iraqi Football Federation requested their World Cup intercontinental play-off scheduled in Mexico be postponed. This desperate plea stems from severe logistical hurdles, including closed airspace and complex visa crises directly resulting from the escalating security situation with Iran.
Infantino ignores chaos for ticket sales
Despite the very real threat of international conflicts disrupting the massive 48-team tournament, Infantino has opted to focus almost entirely on the commercial scale of the event. The FIFA president completely bypassed the mounting security and logistical fears expressed by participating nations. Instead, he painted a picture of absolute perfection. "The World Cup is going to be fantastic, phenomenal. There's unprecedented excitement in the United States, Mexico, and Canada," he said.
"In four weeks, we've had over 500 million ticket requests. This is incredible. We have almost seven million tickets, but 500 million is something never before seen in the history of FIFA or any other institution.
"Seventy-seven of the 104 matches have had over a million ticket requests, and the rest are around that number. We're holding back some tickets for later in the tournament and for the final days. All the stadiums are going to be packed; it's going to be a total party.
"When people said that soccer wasn't highly regarded in the United States, that's changed. It's going to be a huge success. It will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, three countries... we're facing something enormous. It's more than a tournament, more than a sporting competition; it's a social event that the world will stop to watch."
Trump dismisses Iran participation
Infantino's vision of a moment for which the world will stop starkly contrasts with the grim political realities facing the host nations. The sporting world is grappling with a host being in active military conflict with a qualified participant, as Iranian officials expressed doubts about their participation. Further compounding the regional tension, United States president Donald Trump recently offered a highly dismissive view of Iran's World Cup hopes.
Speaking to POLITICO, Trump bluntly stated, "I really don't care," when questioned about the Middle Eastern nation potentially pulling out. He labelled them a "badly defeated country" running on fumes. This comment arrived precisely as FIFA officials met in Atlanta to discuss tournament logistics, notably without any Iranian representatives present, highlighting a severe breakdown in communication just months before the tournament.
Visa nightmares and fan backlash
Beyond the Middle East conflict, logistical nightmares and fan outrage are currently plaguing the host nations. Strict US immigration policies have already caused major disruptions; recently, Jamaican side Mount Pleasant had 10 players denied entry ahead of a regional clash. Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House FIFA World Cup Task Force, emphasised that standard entry is impossible for certain nations, doubling down on the administration's tough security stance.
Giuliani noted it would be foolish to just open borders given the current climate, citing the recent elimination of the Ayatollah. With the expanded tournament looming, fears are mounting that fans, staff, and players will face insurmountable visa hurdles. Furthermore, while FIFA boasts about record-breaking applications, the governing body faces intense backlash from supporter groups over exorbitant ticketing policies, leading to accusations of pricing out everyday fans.
