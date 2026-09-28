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Gianni Infantino lands in Jamaica as JFF boss Michael Ricketts pledges total support for FIFA president despite recent controversies
Infantino travels to Jamaica on Caribbean mission
Infantino has arrived in Jamaica as part of a four-nation Caribbean tour aimed at rebuilding trust with regional governing bodies. The visit comes in the wake of significant global backlash surrounding his controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which was recently abandoned following widespread criticism.
JFF president Ricketts confirmed that Infantino landed in the country with an eight-person delegation, including newly appointed official Gelson Fernandez, who oversees Africa and the Caribbean. The FIFA chief travelled directly to the National Stadium to watch the national team take on Guatemala.
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Ricketts offers forgiveness despite governance criticism
Addressing the fallout from the abandoned commercial scheme, Ricketts was candid regarding the mistakes made during its development while defending Infantino's original motives. Despite calls from several international bodies for the FIFA president to step down, the Jamaican administrator chose to offer his full backing.
"He’s actually visiting, I think, four Caribbean countries, he will arrive here at 4 p.m. today with a FIFA delegation of eight in total," he told The Gleaner. "The process, was not very transparent, hence he got push back from a number of countries but I think it was intended to help small countries. So I have forgiven him, and I’m never ever going to be ungrateful."
Regional friction and broader tour details
The stop in Kingston forms part of an extensive regional itinerary for the FIFA delegation. Alongside Jamaica, Infantino's tour encompasses visits to the British Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua.
Ricketts also addressed the strained dynamic between Infantino and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani. Describing the friction between the two prominent leaders as unfortunate, the JFF boss noted how much both administrators have accomplished for football across North, Central America, and the Caribbean.
"I am a fan of Infantino. I’m also a fan of Montagliani, but I am going to stand up, raise my hand in support of Infantino, and just hope that when elections come around, he is returned as FIFA president," Ricketts explained.
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Election backing ahead of crucial Morocco vote
Following his brief stay in Kingston to observe the Guatemala fixture, Infantino and his delegation are scheduled to depart Jamaica on Saturday morning. The visit secures crucial Caribbean backing as the FIFA president prepares his campaign for re-election.
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