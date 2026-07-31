AFP
'I had no involvement!' - Gianni Infantino losing support as senior FIFA advisor quits with fiery statement against World Cup plan
Cordeiro resigns over proposal
Senior FIFA adviser Cordeiro has dramatically resigned from his position in protest against president Infantino's commercialisation plans for the World Cup. The former Goldman Sachs banker, who previously represented global football’s governing body on the White House Task Force, firmly rejected the proposal to create a $20 billion commercial subsidiary by selling a 20 percent stake to private investors. Cordeiro viewed the move to relinquish football's most valuable asset as a fundamental misstep.
- AFP
Former adviser issues warning
In his resignation statement, Cordeiro stressed that he could not stand idly by as the plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup unfolded: "I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup."
The former US Soccer Federation president publicly distanced himself from the $20 billion commercial subsidiary proposal and condemned it directly: "Let me be clear. I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally."
He unequivocally labelled the commercialisation scheme as "a bad deal for football."
Cordeiro highlighted that his professional background in banking gave him a clear understanding of the long-term dangers of such a decision: "Football has been central to my life, and after more than 35 years in banking, I understand both the value of this asset and the consequences of giving part of it away. That is why this proposal should be rejected."
Financial justification heavily questioned
Infantino's concept involves selling equity in a commercial subsidiary managing the men's and women's World Cups as well as the Club World Cup to a New York-based investment firm.
Cordeiro questioned the financial urgency of the move, pointing to the $15 billion in revenue FIFA generated over the last four year cycle: "FIFA already has access to extraordinary financial resources. The organization sits on billions of dollars in reserves and no debt."
He warned that surrendering permanent ownership to raise capital lacked any logical rationale: "Against that backdrop, selling a permanent stake in football’s most valuable asset to raise $4.2 billion makes little sense. It is mortgaging football’s future without any compelling justification,"
Reflecting on his five year tenure at FIFA alongside Infantino, Cordeiro noted he was surrounded by "dedicated, principled people who care deeply about the game."
He concluded his statement by urging fellow senior FIFA staff members to speak out against the plan: "I hope they, too, will speak up, because decisions of this magnitude should be made in the interests of football, not those who stand to profit from it."
- Getty
Infantino faces political pressure
Cordeiro's resignation creates a wave of significant political pressure on Infantino's leadership ahead of the upcoming congress agenda. Although the incumbent was previously expected to run unopposed for re-election next March, these developments could trigger potential challengers ahead of the November 18 deadline.
FIFA now faces a test of internal transparency as criticism surrounding the commercialisation of football continues to grow.
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