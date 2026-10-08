Getty Images Sport
Revealed: What Manchester City told Gianluigi Donnarumma after guilty verdict in financial breach case as agent breaks his silence
City provide reassurances amid financial fallout
Man City were recently found guilty of breaching 114 financial regulations by an independent panel. The ruling sent shockwaves through English football, casting doubt over the futures of several high-profile stars at the Etihad Stadium. However, the club maintains its innocence and has officially lodged an appeal against the decision.
The timing of the verdict coincided with the start of the international break, momentarily shielding the squad from intense media scrutiny. With no scheduled press conferences or fixtures over the past fortnight, domestic football now returns to centre stage as the Manchester giants navigate this unprecedented situation off the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
Raiola insists nothing changes for Donnarumma
Despite the uncertainty surrounding City's top-flight status, Donnarumma's representative, Enzo Raiola, insists the goalkeeper remains entirely unfazed. The shot-stopper arrived in Manchester last summer and has already been spoken to directly by the club's hierarchy.
"Will the Manchester City chaos change anything? No, nothing will change for us or for Gigio," Raiola told Radio Napoli Centrale. "News comes out periodically. The club has spoken with Gigio and everyone is calm."
Raiola added that the immediate focus remains on matters on the pitch, stating: "Now there are important games against Liverpool and PSG, then sporting justice will take its course. But Gigio has had reassurances from Manchester City."
Rivals circle as City maintain innocence
The mood inside the Etihad remains defiant. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has urged the squad to focus purely on their upcoming fixtures, while CEO Ferran Soriano publicly reiterated that the club is completely innocent and prepared to fight the charges. However, a dark cloud continues to hang over City's achievements dating back to their first Premier League triumph in 2012.
Rival clubs are already preparing their own responses. According to The Telegraph, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham were all informed of the guilty verdict before the rest of the league. These four clubs have already served City with legal notices reserving their right to seek financial compensation.
- Getty Images Sport
A hostile reception awaits at Anfield
Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the Premier League with a flawless 100 per cent winning record, but their momentum faces a severe test. City's first domestic assignment since the verdict is a daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, where an incredibly hostile atmosphere is expected.
Maresca also faces a nervous wait over the fitness of Erling Haaland, who was shielded from Norwegian press duties last month. The prolific striker asked to be substituted during Norway's final international fixture and immediately returned to Manchester, adding a fresh injury concern ahead of a crucial run of games.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting