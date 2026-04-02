Gianluigi Buffon confirms resignation from Italy national team role in emotional statement

During his tenure, Buffon sought to do more than just act as a figurehead, attempting to modernise the pathway for young Italian talents and bridge the gap between various age groups. "I have tried to do my role by putting all my energy into it, wanting all sectors to be linked, a link for dialogue and synergy between various youth teams, striving to structure a project that starts with the very young lads and reaches all the way up to the U21 national teams," he explained.

Buffon also emphasized that he had focused on bringing experienced figures into the setup to foster a culture of meritocracy, a project he hopes will continue under new leadership. He continued: "I requested and obtained the inclusion of a few key, highly experienced figures, who are bringing out these necessary chances with a medium and long-term vision. This is because I believe in the policy of meritocracy. It will be up to those in charge to judge the wisdom of these choices. I hold everything in my heart, with gratitude for the privilege and the lessons learned, even if it is a painful epilogue. Forza Azzurri sempre."