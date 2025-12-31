'That's not right!' - Gary Neville tears into Ruben Amorim for 'bizarre' Joshua Zirkzee substitution & questions Man Utd manager's 'complicated' tactics after dismal draw with rock-bottom Wolves

Neville identified that Amorim hadn't set his United side up correctly in the opening stages of Tuesday's game, and vented his frustration on Sky Sports during the game itself. "This isn't right again," Neville began. "So I think I've watched enough United over this last five or six weeks. I've watched six out of their last seven games to know what looks right and what isn't right and I'm really surprised.

"[Joshua] Zirkzee on this right side having to chase back to right-back almost, [Diogo] Dalot right wing back, Ayden Heaven right centre back, [Patrick] Dorgu over on the left back where he's not been playing well.

"All of it just isn't as good as it was in the last couple of games where they've played in different positions and we should be OK to say that. I think that's what the fans are thinking inside this stadium. They're in exactly the same place as we are.

"The performances have been so much better in these last two or three games through the tweaks that have been made but he's gone back tonight to his 3-4-3 but the problem is he has got players in the system.

"Zirkzee on this right channel, obviously he's going central now. Dalot over here, having to come back all the time, it's not right. They're playing against a team tonight that are struggling so could win and get away with it but it doesn't mean it's the right system to watch because it's not."