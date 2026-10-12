'You can't take that performance away' - Gary Neville hails Enzo Maresca's Man City after 3-0 Liverpool win at Anfield amid Premier League charges

Following the final whistle, Neville underlined the mental fortitude shown by Maresca's side in absorbing the hostile atmosphere at the home of their fierce rivals.

Reflecting on the charged environment surrounding the high-stakes clash, the former Manchester United captain shared his verdict on Sky Sports: "Anfield is a very difficult ground to win at. Those City players and staff are celebrating together.

"Liverpool fans are singing 'you're going down.' So you get a sense of the background of this game. You don't know where City are going to end up but you can't take that performance away from Enzo Maresca and his players."