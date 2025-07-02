How Gabriel Martinelli holds the key to Arsenal's Rodrygo & Anthony Gordon transfer pursuits - revealed

Arsenal are actively exploring their options to bolster the attacking unit ahead of the upcoming season, with high-profile names such as Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon emerging as potential recruits. The Gunners’ pursuit of reinforcements, however, is intrinsically linked to the future of Gabriel Martinelli, who remains a central figure in the club’s plans.

Martinelli might be put on sale in the summer

