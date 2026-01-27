‘Freestyle football player’ Rayan Cherki likened to Samir Nasri & Adel Taarabt as Man City are told they have a Ronaldinho-esque ‘entertainer’ on their hands

Sagna is among those to enjoy watching Cherki strut his stuff, having previously lined up alongside and against a few other Premier League showmen in his playing days. The ex-Arsenal and City defender, speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, told GOAL when asked if Cherki is Ronaldinho-esque: “He is a trick player. He has individual quality that was developed on the streets in five-a-side football. You can feel that he is a different player.

“You can sense in the way he plays that he is having fun. You can see it. It works for him. He is able to get out of any situation and is used to the pressure. He is used to playing any type of football. It’s working well for him and he is playing for the right team.

“I think Pep understands his quality and lets him enjoy his football. Usually, Pep gives a lot of instructions to players, but some players like Cherki and Kevin de Bruyne need to have the freedom to perform.

“He is not scared to try tricks and have fun. We are always looking for this type of player. We used to have Nasri, who was a freestyle football player. We had Adel Taarabt, he was the same. They were entertainers but they were performing and being efficient. He is one of them. You don’t find many players like that today. It’s nice to watch them.”

