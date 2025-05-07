Is the Ballon d'Or dream over for Barcelona's superstars? Winners and losers as gutting Champions League exit hits Lamine Yamal and Raphinha's Golden Ball hopes hard while Inter show the world why they belong among Europe's elite

The Blaugrana were seconds from advancing to the final at San Siro, only to come undone in one of the most dramatic European games ever

Modern football can be tough going at times. A nauseating combination of financial inequality, ever-expanding tournaments, farcical fixture lists, spiralling TV subscription fees, conspiracy theorists, endless VAR-related delays, relentless time-wasting, incessant simulation, blatant sports-washing and embarrassingly ineffective attempts to rid the sport of racism are sucking nearly all of the joy out of the game. But not at all of it.

Because sometimes there's a game that makes all of the misery worthwhile. Sometimes there's a game that reminds you why you fell in love with football in the first place. Sometimes there's a game that you just never want to end. On Tuesday at San Siro, we got to witness such a game.

Below, GOAL brings you all of the winners from Inter's football-affirming 4-3 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the greatest semi-final tie in Champions League history...