France players & staff unite in support of Adrien Rabiot's mum Veronique after abhorrent 'betrayal for whores' banners that mocked her and midfielder's deceased father

France's players and coaching staff showcased support for Adrien Rabiot's mother Veronique after PSG ultras mocked her in a barbaric manner.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below French players and staff in support of Rabiot and mother Veronique

PSG ultras targeted his family through abusive banners against Marseille

Official complaint filed following incident Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱