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Ameé Ruszkai

Fran Kirby: Lionesses icon rolling back the years for Brighton as Seagulls eye FA Cup glory

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Fran Kirby's achievements throughout her career to date make for remarkable reading. Part of the Lionesses side which beat Germany in the European Championship final at Wembley back in 2022, the 32-year-old also lifted 16 major honours during her incredible nine-year stay at Chelsea, with individual accolades galore coming in and amongst all of that. She was there for England's first major title and Chelsea's first major title; now, in Brighton colours, Kirby will hope she can help another ambitious side hit new heights.

This weekend, the Seagulls face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals. It's a massive opportunity for both sides, both of whom are looking to make it to Wembley for the very first time. Brighton have been here a few times before, most recently in 2023, when Rachel Williams’ 89th-minute winner secured a spot in the final for Manchester United, as the Seagulls narrowly lost out in a 3-2 thriller.

Fast-forward three years, though, and things are different where Brighton are concerned. That heartbreak came in a season which saw four different coaches occupy the dugout, as the club finished a disappointing 11th in the 12-team Women's Super League. This time around, they go into their FA Cup semi-final in a much better place, two years into a very exciting project under head coach Dario Vidosic, one which Kirby, with all her winning experience, is right at the heart of.

  • Fran Kirby Brighton Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Building towards something big

    Brighton have been an intriguing side in the women's game for a long time now. In 2017, they appointed Hope Powell, the iconic former Lionesses boss, as the new manager of an ambitious project that had just been promoted to the second-tier. A year later, they were at the top table and they would earn a reputation in the subsequent seasons as a banana skin, a side often comfortably above relegation trouble that could frustrate the 'Big Four' and take points off them.

    A lot of good things have been done off the pitch in that time, too. In 2021, the club opened a new £8.5 million ($11.5m) state-of-the-art training facility for its women's team and, just last week, plans for Europe's first purpose-built women's football stadium, at a cost of £75-80m ($102-108.5m), were announced.

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  • Fran Kirby Brighton Women 2025-26Getty Images

    New project

    Ambition and investment like that is always going to be attractive to players in the transfer market and, two years ago, it played a huge part in Kirby, having ended her nine-year spell at Chelsea, being drawn to the south coast.

    "I joined Chelsea when it was still a project and it was really exciting to be a part of that," she explained upon signing for the Seagulls. "The point that I'm at as a player and as a person, I feel like I have a lot to give, whether that's helping young players come through or still helping a team push to get results. That's where I see myself as a player.

    "When I heard about the project, the exciting players that were coming into the club and where the club's vision was in terms of all over the club, the owner being so into women's football and wanting to make it go to another level… For me, it was kind of a no-brainer in the end.

    "I want to help the club achieve things: go further up the table, try and push as hard as we can, try and be involved in the trophy shouts. Coming to the club, it's because I can see the vision and I can see that it's building into something, and that's what excites me. It excites me to be part of something where I'm like, 'I think if everyone gives everything every day to win, then the players and the people that we have around, there's a good chance of that'."

  • Fran Kirby Brighton Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Key to success

    Less than two years on, with another top-half WSL finish on the cards as well as the potential of a trip to Wembley, those words from Kirby look somewhat prophetic.

    A week after she was unveiled, Brighton announced Vidosic as their new head coach and the impact he has had is huge. The former Australia international has instilled an exciting, fluid brand of attacking football into this team that had enjoyed good results prior to his arrival, but lacked an identity at times. Kirby has been absolutely central to it all, with the respect and appreciation the manager has for her shining through whenever he is asked about the former England international.

    "She helps us a lot, not just on the field, but with leadership quality, experience and her calmness," Vidosic said earlier this year. "It helps the younger players and others around her. She leads by example. You can see when she's missing games, that there is a slight difference. We can't deny her quality or what she brings."

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  • Fran Kirby Beth Mead England Euro 2022 trophyGetty Images

    Experience aplenty

    As Brighton prepare for an occasion like Sunday’s semi-final, the obvious observation when it comes to Kirby is that her experience of big moments could be crucial. This is someone who has played, and won, major finals and massive games regularly throughout her career.

    The Seagulls’ squad doesn’t lack for experience, so to speak, with plenty accrued across the board by players at previous clubs or with their national teams. But none have seen and done what Kirby, a seven-time WSL winner with five FA Cup titles to her name, has. This is the sixth-youngest squad in the WSL, with a 23-year-old captain in Maisie Symonds. Kirby’s know-how will help.

  • Mariona Caldentey Fran Kirby Arsenal Brighton Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Big-game player

    But don’t let talk of Kirby’s experience distract from the very real threat she still possesses in a footballing sense. The 32-year-old has been excellent all season long, so much so that Italian giants Juventus were reportedly trying to sign her in the January window.

    Fortunately for Brighton, the England icon didn't go anywhere, and what she has contributed since the turn of the year in particular has been eye-catching. When the Seagulls stunned Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals, she assisted both goals in the 2-0 win. When they beat Man City, the WSL’s runaway leaders, last month, she set up another two goals in a 3-2 thriller.

    With goals against both Manchester clubs during the first half of the season, too, it says a lot about Kirby that so many of her most notable contributions have come in the biggest games. It’s a trend both she and Brighton will hope continues this weekend.

  • Bex Rayner Fran Kirby Brighton Women 2025-26Getty Images

    One more win for Wembley

    Kirby was the Seagulls’ marquee signing last summer, but she is by no means the only threat in this very well-built side. The club have scouted well to recruit for Vidosic’s style, with the likes of Jelena Cankovic and Kiko Seike flourishing in the attack, while their ability to attract a top-class player like Nigeria international goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, for example, is another nod to how appealing this project is.

    But, understandably, a lot of focus will be on the former Lioness this weekend as Brighton look to venture into new territory. When Vidosic spoke about wanting to win silverware earlier this year, he noted the importance of Kirby in helping this group take such a step, and when she arrived at the club, the midfielder was cognisant of her role in raising standards to a level that would allow Brighton to compete for trophies.

    "Sometimes the girls maybe think I'm being a bit harsh on them, but it's because I know what they can do," she told Sky Sports recently. "I know what they're capable of. I want to help them feel that confidence and be able to go on and achieve some amazing things."

    Reaching an FA Cup final would certainly be an amazing thing. In their last four games, Brighton have beaten Arsenal and Man City, were only seconds away from three points at Manchester United and, despite rotating heavily, earned another valuable point against the Gunners in midweek. Momentum, then, is certainly gathering.

    "We have had some really good performances the whole season, but maybe haven’t been getting the results we deserve," Kirby told the Argus after the Man City win. "It is all coming together in terms of the style we want to play, the way we play and the culture in the group."

    For it to culminate in a Wembley appearance, which could see Kirby go up against former side Chelsea, would be a dream: "I always say to the girls, going to the FA Cup final and playing at Wembley is one of the best days of your life. From the minute you wake up to when it’s over, it’s just so special."

    Brighton are just one more win away from that becoming a reality. It’d be a reward for the investment by the club and a result of the great harmony found by combining Vidosic, and his style, with excellent recruitment and talented players who have committed to his ideas. In a way, Kirby represents all of that. If the Seagulls are to book their spot in a first FA Cup final, she’s sure to have a big say.

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