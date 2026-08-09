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Moataz Elgammal

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez brilliantly beats the club to announce Ronald Araujo transfer

Transfers
D. Nunez
R. Araujo
Barcelona
Liverpool
LaLiga
Premier League
Al Hilal

Darwin Nunez has humorously beaten Liverpool to the punch by announcing their latest summer signing before any official club statement. The Uruguayan striker took to social media to send a heartfelt message to his international team-mate, Ronald Araujo, confirming the highly anticipated defensive addition to the squad and praising the incredible support of the Anfield fanbase.

  • Nunez reveals Araujo transfer

    According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have secured Araujo on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with an option to buy the centre-half next summer for around £47 million.

    While the Anfield club have yet to formally unveil their new defender, Nunez took matters into his own hands on Friday. The former Liverpool forward, who departed for Al-Hilal last summer, used X to share a photograph alongside his fellow Uruguayan. Nunez expressed his deep affection for his old team while effectively breaking the major transfer news to the football world, delighting supporters who quickly noted his hilarious timing in beating the official media channels.

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  • Emotional message to a new Red

    Nunez left absolutely no doubt about the transfer with his post, sharing an emotional declaration that highlighted his enduring bond with Liverpool. Nunez wrote: "I wish you the best in this great club, friend @RonaldAraujo_4...I'm deeply glad that you can feel what the affection and support of the @LFC fans is like, they are special and they're going to make you feel it that way, now you're a Red too, from afar always wishing you the best ¡VAMO ARRIBA!"

    The heartwarming post confirmed that Araujo will step in to help reinforce a backline that recently lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid on a free transfer.


  • Defensive reinforcements from Barcelona

    Araujo arrives after a highly successful stint in La Liga. Since joining Barcelona from Boston River in 2018, Araujo has made 213 appearances, winning three league titles and five domestic cups.

    Barcelona have clearly valued the defender, as he was named in the league's Team of the Season in 2022 and 2024. Now, Liverpool have added the experienced international to their ranks, plugging a crucial gap in their defensive setup.

    Fans immediately reacted to the leak online, with one supporter replying: "Darwin announcing Araujo before the club or any journalist is f***ing hilarious. Love you Darwin," while another affectionately added: "Núñez we'll forever love you. Once a red, always a red."

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  • Darwin NunezGetty

    What next for Nunez?

    While Araujo prepares for his first season at Anfield, Nunez is reportedly nearing a transfer to Trabzonspor. Following a difficult spell at Al-Hilal due to foreign player registration limits, Nunez looks poised to join Mohamed Salah in Turkey. Trabzonspor and Al-Hilal have reached an agreement in principle for a loan deal, meaning Nunez could soon be playing regular football again.