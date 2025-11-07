Florian Wirtz made the wrong call rejecting Man City: Struggling German can still become a Liverpool star - but Etihad switch would have made Premier League adaptation far easier

However, former City and Germany ace Ilkay Gundogan has a point when he says that too much attention is being placed upon Wirtz's price tag.

"It's not Flo's fault that he cost so much," the Galatasaray midfielder told Bild. "I would also like to see a bit more in-depth analysis here - and not just focus on the bare assists and goals. Anyone who doesn't see Flo's outstanding quality really doesn't understand much about football. To call him a transfer flop already is completely over the top."

And Gundogan is right, because it's not as if Wirtz is playing badly. As ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy told GOAL, "I think he has been a bit unlucky because he has made a lot of chances that haven’t been converted. Sometimes if some of those go your way - [Mohamed] Salah missed a sitter against Everton, [Jeremie] Frimpong missed a sitter against Atletico, a couple went begging at Galatasaray, while there was the beautiful flick at Chelsea that Salah mis-hit on his right foot. All of a sudden the narrative changes a little bit if a few of those go in, or it’s not as intense.”

It's obviously not a good look for Wirtz that he didn't start Liverpool's two most impressive Premier League performances of the season so far, against Everton and Aston Villa. However, as Slot has been at pains to point out, Wirtz was always going to need time to adapt to the unrivalled physicality and intensity of the Premier League.

It's certainly no coincidence that his most effective displays have come in the Champions League, where no player has created more chances than Wirtz (16). Indeed, he was excellent in the midweek win over Madrid. As well as fashioning five goal-scoring opportunities - more than anyone else on the pitch - he also topped the chart for possession won in the final third, underlining just how important he is likely to become to Liverpool's pressing game.